A Warm And Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

by Ben Lang

We’re slowly starting to feel a little more like spring, which officially began on Tuesday March 20th. Many spots made it into the 70s Friday, and we’re heading for even warmer temperatures this weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows near 50 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, with highs warming to near 80 degrees. Saturday night lows only fall to the low 60s. Clouds will increase with the approach of a cold front from our north. That front won’t make it all the way through here until Monday, but it will be close enough Sunday to provide considerable cloudiness and very hit-or-miss showers.

A ridge of high pressure working into the northeastern U.S. with push a cooler airmass into Alabama. Highs on Monday may only be in the low 60s, with clouds and isolated showers hanging tough throughout the day. Monday night lows won’t be too bad, near 50 degrees. We’re warming back up towards the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday reach the low 70s, and the upper 70s on Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers are still possible both days, but more widespread rain arrives with the next cold front on Thursday. We’ll probably also see thunderstorms, and any severe weather threat is unclear at this point. The front clear the area Friday, leading to cool and dry weather as we enter next weekend.