Wilson Pickett Exhibit Coming to Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 25 at the Top Flyer

2/2 wilson pickett



The City of Prattville and the Prattville Creative and Performing Arts Council are pleased to host an exhibit of memorabilia of the late, great Wilson Pickett, Prattville’s native son and multi-award winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. This exhibit is part of the Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival and Celebration of the Arts and will run March 29-April 14.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 29, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery on South Chestnut Street in historic Downtown Prattville. The “Wilson Pickett: 25 at the Top” exhibit will allow you to learn more about Wilson Pickett, his music, and his life. Wilson Pickett was a major influence on music not just in the United States, but internationally, and was inspirational in music as we know it today. He is a major part of Alabama’s music legacy.

The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Exhibit hours are during regular gallery hours of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, or you can call the Special Events office to set up a time to tour the exhibit. Also on display at the gallery is “Compositions,” a musically themed collection of works by members of the Prattauga Art Guild.

This project has been made possible in part by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. It is sponsored by the Wilson Pickett, Jr. Legacy, Maxwell and Brenda Pickett and the Prattville Creative and Performing Arts Council.

For more information about this and other events in Prattville, please contact the Cultural Arts and Special Events office

at 334-595-0854 or visit the website at www.prattvilleal.gov.