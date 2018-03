Car Accident Near Carver High School Leaves Three Dead.

by Jonathan Thomas

1/4 Fairview Accident

2/4 Fairview Accident

3/4 Fairview Accident

4/4 Fairview Accident







The late afternoon accident happened near Carver High School at the corner of West Fairview Avenue and Oak Street. Multiple police and fire vehicle were at the scene to control traffic and investigate the accident.

Police have not identified any of the three victims, nor identified a possible cause.