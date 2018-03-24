Hundreds Protest in Montgomery for “March for Our Lives”

by Danielle Wallace

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida called for marches across the nation after a deadly school shooting, and hundreds of students and parents in Montgomery answered the call.

The crowd in Montgomery included survivors of gun violence and home schooled students, all motivated by the shooting in Florida.

“Guns are a universal problem so I believe assault rifles-citizens should not have such easy access to those and our gun laws are slightly outdated and people often value those guns and their perceived rights more than value the actual safety and consequences of upholding those rights,” says Alexis Dryjanski.

The protesters say their signs are meant to be eye-catching and their voices are meant to heard.

“We came out here primarily to work towards finding a common ground with lawmakers or all of the people in general that live out here in Montgomery,” says Erica Gage.

For some, their parents stand beside them.

“It’s important for not only the kids to get involved but also to have the support of their parents to let them know they are being heard,” says Harper Payne.

“As a senior, going to Lamp-there aren’t that many people out here that go to Lamp. But weren’t able to come because their parents didn’t want them out here protesting. I guess I want to let them know that it’s ok for them to come out here and take a stand,” says Gage.

Students who are part of the movement, say they are leaving their mark on the next generation, who may be asking “Am I next?”

“We will soon be old enough to vote and we will vote the politicians out who value the NRA’s dollars more than they value our lives,” says Dryjanski.

There were also marches in Selma, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, and Mobile.