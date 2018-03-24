Showers And Maybe A Few Rumbles Sunday

by Ben Lang

Plentiful sunshine with a strong south wind helped temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday afternoon. Our sky becomes overcast tonight ahead of an approaching cold front from our north. Isolated showers will also be possible late tonight and early Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be mild in the low and mid 60s.

You’ll probably want to carry rain gear with you on Sunday because we’ll have a chance for hit or miss showers and possibly some thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise Sunday will be cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s. A backdoor front or cool air “wedge” will approach from the east Sunday night, resulting in a cool start to the work week. Sunday night lows drop to the upper 40s and low 50s, and temperatures may not recover much Monday afternoon. Highs only reach the 50s to low 60s.

We’re warmer with a bit of sunshine back for Tuesday. Highs reach the low 70s. The next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain and Storms are likely, especially on Thursday. Some lingering showers will be possible Friday, but it appears that the rain is gone by Friday afternoon. For now, our forecast for next weekend is dry, with a sunny sky Saturday and a mostly Sunny sky Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 70s, and mid 70s Sunday. Friday and Saturday night lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.