Crenshaw County Fire Prompts Evacuations

by Alabama News Network Staff





Alabama News Network is following a fire at the Brantley Recycling Center in Crenshaw County. The fire is so large that it is prompting calls for evacuations.

Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency Director Elliott Jones is asking that anyone living within a quarter mile of the fire to leave their homes. He says that the gym at Brantley High School has been opened as a shelter while the fire continues to burn.

