Much Cooler Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a warm spring day with isolated showers still persisting this evening. Temperatures will fall tonight thanks to a cool air wedge moving in from the east. Lows drop into the lower to mid 50s. Expect a cloudy sky overnight with isolated showers. Monday will be a cloudy, cool, and breezy day thanks to the cool air wedge. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 20 mph, and temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day. Isolated showers are possible, but most locations stay dry.

Monday night will be cool but not terribly cold, with lows in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures rebound on Tuesday with winds back out of the southeast. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. A storms system arrives late Wednesday/Thursday, increasing our chance for rain and storms, especially Thursday. Severe weather is not expected right now. Rain could linger for part or most of Friday, before we clear and dry out Saturday. Model data is trending warmer next weekend, with highs now expected in the mid/upper 70s for Saturday/Sunday. A chance for rain could sneak back into our forecast next Sunday into Monday.