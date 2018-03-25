People in Macon County Remember Milton McGregor

by Danielle Wallace

People in Macon County are remembering Milton McGregor because he was the force behind VictoryLand – a gaming facility that employed thousands of people in an areas with few jobs. They say the news of his death is a shocker.

“I was very saddened because he is such a great beneficiary for our whole county, our whole city,” says Macon County resident Dianne Robinson.

“It’s a sad thing. We don’t know what’s going to happen with VictoryLand now,” says Macon County resident Desiree Williams

Former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford worked alongside McGregor to bring the gaming industry to Macon County and he says she is saddened to hear of his passing.

“He will be remembered as a man with extreme courage and foresight who loved Alabama and loved the people of Alabama,” says Ford.

Ford says McGregor was passionate about his support for gaming in Alabama, despite the downside of the legal fight.

“It was really the pressure that he has been under in the last few years that may very well contributed to physical decline,” says Ford.

“You know-he could’ve taken his Greyhound business somewhere else but he did it in Macon County and Macon County has a loss,” says Robinson.

Alabama news network political analyst Steve Flowers also made a statement about McGregor’s death.

“He had become very wealthy during his life but he treated everyone the same no matter who they were. He treated the lowest person at his racetrack at VictoryLand in Tuskegee the same way he would the governor of Alabama,” says Flowers.

Macon County residents we spoke with say they are thankful for McGregor’s contributions to their community.

“Macon County needed that and we’re so grateful having him giving that to us,” says Robinson.