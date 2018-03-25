Troy Police Investigating Murder

The Troy Police Department is conducting a murder investigation following the death of a man late last night.

Police say 27-year-old Jamarion Deandre Edwards was found shot to death on Watkins Court just before midnight.  Police say there were a lot of people on Watkins Court when Edwards was killed.

Police hope that anyone with information will call them at (334) 566-0500 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 566-5555.

