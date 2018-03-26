$25,000 Reward Offered for “Fake-Bearded” Bank Robber

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/8 Suspect Vehicle

2/8 Suspect

3/8 Suspect pic5

4/8 Suspect Vehicle 2

5/8 Suspect pic3



6/8 Suspect pic4

7/8 suspect & Vehicle

8/8 Suspect pic2















The FBI is seeking information on the identity of a man responsible for four robberies and one attempted robbery of various PNC banks throughout Alabama, beginning on January 5, 2018, through March 16, 2018.

PNC Bank has increased the reward award being offered. They are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of offender.

PNC banks in Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Trussville, Pell City and Auburn have been targeted.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0-6’2 tall, approximately 220-240 pounds, possibly in his 30s. The suspect always wears a fake beard and baseball hat, and drives a silver 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra, 4-door.

The FBI urges the public to provide information on anyone matching the above description that also either owns or has access to a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward to be paid within 30 days to anyone that identifies the offender through CrimeStoppers before the subject strikes again.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!