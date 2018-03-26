Alabama News Network’s Ellis Eskew Wins Prestigious Broadcasting Award

by Alabama News Network Staff





All of us at Alabama News Network are proud of our colleague Ellis Eskew, who has won a prestigious award from the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

At an awards banquet at the Hyatt Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on Saturday, Ellis was presented with a Judges Award of Merit for her story on how cutting-edge technology is being used in new ways by the University of Alabama Athletic Department.

That technology is being used to treat athletes’ injuries faster so that they can return to their sport. It includes GPS and even virtual reality.

Watch Ellis’ Story

Each year, the Alabama Broadcasters Association presents its awards for outstanding work in television and radio. Alabama News Network is proud to add Ellis’ award to our collection of achievements. Ellis anchors our 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts and reports. She’s been a part of our family since 2012.