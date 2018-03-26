Clouds Linger

by Shane Butler

High pressure to our northeast is allowing clouds and cooler air to flow into the region tonight. Temps will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s for lows. It looks like the persistant clouds and cooler air will give way to some sunshine and warmer temps Tuesday afternoon. The winds will shift more to the southeast and this should break the current weather pattern. A mostly sunny sky and southerly winds will get us into the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday. The warm up comes ahead of a frontal boundary approaching the region. This will be a slow mover and a rain event is expected for most of Thursday into early Friday. We could be looking at a good soaking with 1-2 inch rainfall possible. The rain moves out and it’s back to sunny and warm conditions just in time for Easter weekend.