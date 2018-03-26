Cool and Blustery Monday

by Ryan Stinnett

Our sky will be gloomy and gray throughout the day and we may see a few passing light showers or sprinkles, winds will be gusting up to 30 MPH at times out of the ESE. Afternoon highs will be around 60° and lows tonight in the lower 50s.

The weather improves on Tuesday, the cloud situation doesn’t make that much of an effort. We’ll continue to have mostly cloudy skies, but there may be a break or two where the sun can shine its rays all the way to the surface. Temperatures will start a warming trend on Tuesday as well, ending up about ten degrees warmer than Monday, meaning lower 70s.

Wednesday will be the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern over Central Alabama that could bring a few strong storms. The heavier rain and thunderstorms will move into and through all of Central Alabama on Thursday, bringing the possibility of a few strong storms. We will have modest instability values with decent shear and helicity, but it’s too early to be specific on threats. Rain chances linger on through the morning hours on Friday, but those chances start to diminish after daybreak and eventually are out of the area by sunset. The good news is that those pesky clouds will actually start to break up and some sunshine is possible by the midday hours across the area, then we can start the drying out process and head into an overall nice holiday weekend. Wednesday’s highs will be in the lower 80s, Thursday’s mid-70s and Friday’s lower 70s.

EASTER WEEKEND: A zonal flow sets up over the much of the country leading to our flow coming out of the west. This will keep our temperatures mild to warm during the daytime, with the early morning lows starting each day off cool. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout both days of the weekend, with no chance of rain to interrupt the family gatherings and egg hunts that are planned. For those going to sunrise services on Sunday morning will have cool temperatures to deal with, but it looks like the bitter cold is out of here for a good while.

Have a great day!

Ryan