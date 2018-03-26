McGregor’s Impact and Legacy on Macon County

by Ellis Eskew





Milton McGregor was the force behind the gaming casino that brought hundreds of jobs to Macon County.

Victoryland had many legal battles in recent years having to close over the legality of the electronic bingo machines.

We talked to Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood today about what an impact that had on the economy.

“It was very unfortunate because the economic boost Victoryland had given to the community and then all of the sudden that was somewhat taken away. Although they continued to operate at some point later, it was just at a substantially reduced level,” said Haygood.

He says he hopes McGregor’s legacy will be carried on at Victoryland.

“We thank his family and thank him for what they provided throughout the years and we wish the best for them. And we look forward to working with them to continue to promote Victoryland and see how we can make it beneficial to the entire area, not only Tuskegee/ Macon County, but the entire state as we get all these entities to work together,” said Haygood.