Mike Hubbard Prosecutor Endorses Alice Martin in Attorney General Race

by Alabama News Network Staff





The prosecutor who led the corruption case against former House Speaker Mike Hubbard has endorsed Alice Martin in the race for attorney general.

Van Davis, who was the acting attorney general in the prominent case, endorsed Martin on Monday.

Davis, in a statement released by the campaign, called Martin the candidate who can be trusted to prosecute corrupt officials.

Davis led the investigation against Hubbard after then-Attorney General Luther Strange stepped aside. The case ended with Hubbard being convicted of multiple ethics charges.

Martin is a former U.S. attorney and was Strange’s chief deputy.

Martin is seeking to unseat Attorney General Steve Marshall, who was appointed to replace Strange. Former Attorney General Troy King and Republican lawyer Chess Bedsole are also running in the GOP primary against Martin and Marshall.

