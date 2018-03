Montgomery County Arrests: March 19-March 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/31 Centell Winston Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Switching Tags

2/31 Katavious Williams Arrest Date: 3/19/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

3/31 Shahiem Trimble Arrest Date: 3/19/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

4/31 Benjamin Treadwell III Arrest Date: 3/24/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts)

5/31 Joedaurius Tolliver Arrest Date: 3/20/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (3 counts) & Theft of Property 1st



6/31 James Thomas Arrest Date: 3/20/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Driving while Suspended, & No Child Restraint

7/31 Martin Sandre Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)

8/31 Melvin Sanders Arrest Date: 3/23/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

9/31 Cordriquez Rogers Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

10/31 Irma Reyes-Dominguez Arrest Date: 3/20/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM only



11/31 Roquese Norman Arrest Date: 3/24/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury (2 counts) & Possession of Controlled Substance

12/31 Walton Johnson Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

13/31 Jonathan Johnson Arrest Date: 3/20/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation, Domestic Violence 2nd Burglary, Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment, Driving While Revoked, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance

14/31 Charlie Holloway Arrest Date: 3/19/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing, Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment, Giving False Name to Law Enforcement Officer, & Pistol Carrying without License

15/31 Cederick Hall Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Robbery 1st



16/31 Tyler Gilmore Arrest Date: 3/23/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

17/31 Adarius Gibbs Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

18/31 Andrew Garrett Arrest Date: 3/23/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/31 Jimothy Ford Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Driving While Revoked (3 counts), Driving While Suspended, Failure Register Vehicle Issue, Failure to Possess Ex-Felon Registration Card, Failure to Wear Safety Belt (2 counts), Operating Vehicle Without Insurance, Speed, Speed Less 25MPH, Speeding-Construction Zone, Switched Tag, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

20/31 Robert Fagg Jr. Arrest Date: 3/20/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check



21/31 Jeremy Dill Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

22/31 Tavares Derico Arrest Date: 3/23/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act

23/31 Felics Daniel Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury & Murder

24/31 Leah Daffron Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

25/31 Kenneth Crenshaw Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



26/31 Robert Colley Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

27/31 Danny Cheatham Arrest Date: 3/22/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

28/31 Nakeya Brunson Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Minor

29/31 Ronald Bowden Arrest Date: 3/21/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance 1st

30/31 Nicole Ballard Arrest Date: 3/19/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



31/31 Eric Abram Arrest Date: 3/23/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 19th through March 25th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.