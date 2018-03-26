Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Mrs. Clayton’s Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 26, 2018 3:09 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff The Morning Pledge is brought to you by the Montgomery Biscuits and was presented by Mrs. Clayton’s Kindergarten grade class from The Montgomery Academy. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Mrs. Kranzu... Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Ms. Woods Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Ms. William... Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Pledge-Mrs. Tankers...