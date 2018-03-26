Reconditioning Efforts Underway at Blount Cultural Park

by Andrew James





Last month we took your concerns about the upkeep of Blount Cultural Park, the home of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, to city officials. Now we’re talking to the Parks and Recreation Department about what they’ve done to address your complaints.

“One time fixing it just won’t remedy the problem, it’s a continuous effort,” explained Parks and Recreation Director Rob Spivery.

Since our first story aired, they’ve started reconditioning the park and he says you should see results soon.

“We’ll trench some of the walking areas, cut out some of the asphalt, put in some of the piping so it will drain better,” he shared.

A bridge at the park has been closed for over a year now, forcing many people to create their own walking path to get around the bridge. Spivery hopes to have it fixed by the end of next month.

“We have to wait till the ground is dry and hard enough so they can bring in the heavy equipment to do the work,” he shared.

If you have any concerns for the city you’re asked to call 311.