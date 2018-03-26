Teenage Girl Charged with Arson Following Montgomery Apartment Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff





Montgomery Fire/Rescue charged Kayla Grayer, 18, with one count of first-degree arson in connection with a residential fire on Friday, March 23. Grayer was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Sunday, March 25, and was being held under a $60,000 bond.

MF/R responded to the fire shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, March 23, in the 100 block of South Burbank Drive. Upon arrival units found heavy flames coming from a first-floor apartment.

Additional crews were called to assist with evacuation, and all occupants were able to exit safely. MF/R was able to contain the fire to a single bedroom in the first-floor unit, where there was major damage. A second-floor apartment above the unit also sustained fire and smoke exposure, but crews were able to prevent the fire’s spread to additional units. Two occupants

were treated at the scene for minor injuries. There were no injuries to fire personnel.

MF/R’s Bureau of Investigations determined that the fire was incendiary in nature. Further investigation identified Grayer as the suspect. No additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.