Update: Brantley Fire Damage Estimated at $1 Million

by Alabama News Network Staff





The fire at Brantley Recycling Center has been a costly one. The town’s fire chief tells Alabama News Network the fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage. Three buildings are a total loss.

As we showed you Sunday, the fire was so large that Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency Director Elliott Jones asked people living within a quarter mile of the fire to leave their homes. The gym at Brantley High School was opened as a shelter.

The fire continues to smolder. No injuries have been reported. Fire officials are still investigating how it started.