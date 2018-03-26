Update: More Details Released in Triple-Fatal Wreck in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff





Montgomery police have released more information on the wreck that killed three people Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Oak Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police say 80-year-old John Moore, 12-year-old Desmond Moore and 7-year-old Azariah Baldwin were killed in the two-car wreck.

Police say the three were in a 1993 Chevrolet Geo that collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Impala. Police say the people in the Impala weren’t hurt. Police say the two cars were traveling in opposite directions when the crash happened. Police say they are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the wreck.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.