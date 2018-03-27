Auburn/ Alabama Fans Pack Out Capital City Classic in Record Number

by Ellis Eskew





It was a big night in downtown Montgomery for the tenth annual Max Capital City Classic Tuesday night.

And it was a big Auburn and Alabama rivalry as usual.

Fans packed out the Riverwalk Stadium with record attendance for its baseball history with 7,719 fans.

Alabama fans were looking to stop Auburn’s winning streak of 8 out of the past nine games at the classic.

“Oh, I’m loving it. This is my first time here. Enjoying it with the family. Enjoying the night out to see the game and hopefully Alabama will pull one out this year… I’m hoping,” said Kevin Babicki.

However, Auburn kept their winning streak alive. The tigers ended up winning the game in a 5 to 2 victory.