Baseball Brings Boost to Downtown Montgomery

by Andrew James





The return of baseball to downtown Montgomery brings a big boost to local businesses.

The Max Capital City Classic between Auburn and Alabama is a kickoff game before Biscuit baseball gets underway April 5th.

“We want to be different, we want people as soon as they walk in the gates tonight and on opening day in 9 days from now for this place to feel different,” explained VP of Corporate and Fan Engagement Michael Murphy.

Team Management is creating new contests and new game day events for the upcoming season. They’re also renovating a popular game day spot, the Club Car Bar.

Downtown businesses like Dreamland BBQ are also excited the team is moving up their game start times this season. Bob Parker says that should mean they will see more customers on game nights.

“With the games starting a little bit earlier, we’ll probably get some folks that will come in and eat dinner here and then head to the game, or they may head back after the game,” he explained.