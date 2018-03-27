Golden Apple: Tavaris Marlow

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System. Tavaris Marlow is the band director at Georgia Washington Middle School, and believes band has several different benefits when it comes to assuring success in a student’s life.

“Band is a universal language and it also gives us the strength to, it sets us up for life, everyday life as far as discipline and the way we carry ourselves. Band is structured. When we run things, we run things a certain way, these kids may go home and run it the same way, whether it is doing their homework, or cleaning up. They have a game plan to everything.” says Marlow.

Congratulations Mr. Marlow ! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.