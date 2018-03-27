Montgomery Police-Involved Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff





Alabama News Network is on the scene of a police-involved fatal shooting in North Montgomery, near the Montgomery Zoo. The scene is near the intersection of Kiwanis and Civitan streets.

Police say they had responded to a call of a stolen car at the scene. They say a woman in the stolen car was dragging an officer underneath the car. Another officer shot and killed the woman.

Police haven’t released the woman’s name. Police also haven’t given out any information on the officer who was dragged under the car or the officer who shot the woman. They do say the officer who was dragged received non-life threatening injuries.

