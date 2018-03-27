Music Stars Coming to Montgomery for Opening of Civil Rights Memorial

by Alabama News Network Staff





The Equal Justice Initiative has announced that several music stars will be coming to Montgomery to perform as part of the celebration of the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum next month.

The Concert for Peace and Justice will be on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Amphitheater downtown. It will feature The Roots, Usher, Common, Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes, Gary Clark Jr. and Kirk Franklin.

Tickets are $51.50 and go on sale March 30 at Ticketmaster or by phone at (800) 745.3000.

The concert is one of several grand opening events in Montgomery on April 26-27.

One event is The Peace and Justice Summit, which will include Michelle Alexander, Sherrilyn Ifill, Gloria Steinem, Marian Wright Edelman, Rev. William Barber, Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Alexander, former Vice President Al Gore, The Roots, Janet Mock and many others. Sessions will run all day on Thursday, April 26, and Friday, April 27, at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

The opening ceremony on Thursday, April 26, will feature musical performances and remarks from national leaders, including Sweet Honey in the Rock, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Bebe Winans and John Lewis. The event will be held at the Montgomery Convention Center.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is touted as the nation’s first comprehensive memorial dedicated to racial terror lynchings of African Americans and the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America. On a six-acre site on Caroline Street overlooking downtown Montgomery, the memorial will use sculpture, art and design to contextualize racial terror and includes a memorial square with 800 six-foot monuments that identify thousands of racial terror lynching victims in the United States.

The Legacy Museum will house interactive media, sculpture, videography and exhibits that immerse visitors in the sights and sounds of the domestic slave trade, racial terrorism, the Jim Crow South and the world’s largest prison system. The museum on Coosa Street is on the site of a former warehouse where black people were enslaved.

