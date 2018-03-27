New Charges Announced Against Man in Child Pornography Case

by Alabama News Network Staff





Law enforcement officials announce charges against Germaine Moore for possession and manufacture of child pornography.

Moore is facing 11 counts total The charges include nine counts of producing still images and two counts of producing video.

There are also federal charges pending in Detroit, Michigan against Moore. Officials say the investigation is on-going and evidence suggest these crimes have been on-going and there may be other victims.

Officials urge parents to contact law enforcement if their child may have had contact with Germaine Moore at 334-353-1224.

Moore was prosecuted and aquitted of sex crimes with a minor 18 years ago in Michigan.