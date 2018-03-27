Selma Police Officers Call for Chief to Resign

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of officers within the Selma Police Department are calling for the chief of police to resign.

A letter asking for Chief Spencer Collier to step down has been circulating for about a week.

The letter claims to be from a group of officers and supervisors at the Selma Police Department.

Collier says some officers want him gone because of his efforts to clean up the department.

“The group that you’re speaking of, two of the three are under federal investigation for trafficking narcotics, so they have some bigger concerns than just that letter and what their gripes are,” said Collier.

A second letter claiming to be from a group of officers who support Collier is also circulating in response to the first.