Warming Trend

by Shane Butler

The winds over our area are shifting around toward the south and this will kick start a midweek warm up. Temps will climb into the lower 80s by Wednesday afternoon. It will be a sun filled day and we expect any shower activity to remain off to our west. A frontal boundary makes its way toward the region Thursday. Showers and t-storms develop ahead and along the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong or possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The storm system will drop a generous amount of rain with rainfall potential around 1 inch. The rain departs to our east early Friday and that sets the stage for a sunny and dry Easter weekend. Under lots of sunshine, temps will respond with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 both days. Next week starts out dry but another round of showers and possibly t-storms heads into the area midweek.