10th Annual Max Capital City Classic Produces Record Crowd for Riverwalk Stadium

by Alabama News Network Staff

The tenth annual MAX Capital City Classic at Riverwalk Stadium took place on Tuesday, March 27in front of a Riverwalk Stadium record crowd of 7,719 fans. The Auburn Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide with a final score of 5-2. Will Holland from Auburn was named the game’s MVP as the sophomore shortstop from Lawrenceville, GA hit two homeruns in the game, the first multi-homerun game in MAX Capital City Classic history.

The record Riverwalk Stadium crowd bested the previous mark of 7,605 fans set at the MAX Capital City Classic in 2017. The 2019 iteration of the game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26th, 2019. Fans in attendance got their first look at the new Club Car Bar in right field, were able to use credit cards at any location with the new point-of-sale system installed for 2018, and were entertained by the new slimmed down version of the Biscuits mascot, Big Mo.

“There was an undeniable electric atmosphere in the ballpark that was second to none”, said Brendon Porter, Biscuits Chief Operating Officer. “The MAX Capital City Classic was an opportunity to give a sneak peek of the changes at Riverwalk Stadium and we look forward to welcoming fans back and keeping the momentum rolling on April 5th“.

The Montgomery Biscuits plan on keeping the excitement going as the Biscuits Opening Day, presented by Chick-Fil-A, is fast approaching on Thursday, April 5th. The Opening Day fanfare will include post-game MAX Fireworks and an appearance from The Human Cannonball as the Biscuits take on the Biloxi Shuckers beginning at 6:35 PM. The Biscuits expect to announce their roster by the end of this week and will be holding a “Meet the Team” event on Tuesday, April 3rd in the Alley, where fans will be introduced to the 2018 roster and have the chance to get autographs.

The Opening Weekend fun continues on Friday, April 6th as the Biscuits celebrate Maxwell Air Force Base’s Centennial with more post-game MAX Fireworks and tributes to those who serve. Saturday, April 7th will see princesses, pirates, and more fantastical creatures visit Riverwalk Stadium for “Fantasy Night”, where kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fantasy character and stick around for post-game MAX Fireworks for the third night in a row. A pair of giveaways wrap up the Opening Homestand with a Kids Club T-shirt giveaway on Sunday, April 8thand a Golden Hat giveaway presented by the US Air force on Monday, April 9th. Riverwalk Stadium turns back into a collegiate venue on Wednesday, April 11th for the first ever MAX Stingfest, as Alabama State hosts Mississippi State with post-game MAX Fireworks.