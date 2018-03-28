by Shane Butler

Another round of rain and storms will make their way across our area Thursday. It will take place ahead of a cold front moving into the deep south. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. We expect the storms to enter west Alabama after sunrise and advance eastward across the state. The storm threat will continue into the early evening hours especially across our eastern counties. Rainfall potential with this system will range between 1 to 1.50 inches. We’re on the backside of the front Friday and this will allow for a clearing sky and drier air to spill into the region. Our Easter weekend is setting up to be very nice with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Next week, we see another chance for rain entering the area Tuesday and continuing into midweek.