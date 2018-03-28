Montgomery Police-Involved Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff





Alabama News Network responded to the scene of a police-involved fatal shooting in North Montgomery, near the Montgomery Zoo. The shooting took place near the intersection of Kiwanis and Civitan streets.

Police say they responded to a call of a stolen car at the scene. They say a woman in the stolen car was dragging an officer underneath the car, as the officers attempted to apprehend her. Another officer, responding to the scene, shot and killed the woman.

Police haven’t released the woman’s name. Police also haven’t given out any information on the officer who was dragged under the car or the officer who shot the woman. They do say the officer who was dragged received non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.