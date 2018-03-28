Nice And Warm Wednesday Afternoon; Strong To Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

The warming trend continues today, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’ll be a little more cloudy today across the west, but still everyone should see some sun this afternoon. All good things must come to and end though, and that’s the case for Thursday with a possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms across central and south Alabama.

Rain and possibly a few storms will be possible late tonight, mainly after midnight. This activity will not be severe. The severe weather threat ramps up late Thursday morning, as instability increases and better dynamics come into play. A line of storms will push across central and south Alabama, potentially producing strong straight line winds and possibly a few tornadoes. It will take some time for those storms to exit southeast Alabama, so we’re looking at a timing window of approximately 10AM – 10PM.

A few showers could linger Friday morning, but the rest of the day looks dry with a partially clearing sky during the afternoon. A cold front will sweep through the area, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. The weekend looks fantastic, with sunshine and upper 70s Saturday, and then sunshine with highs near 80° on Easter Sunday. The next chance for rain arrives next Tuesday/Wednesday.