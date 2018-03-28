People form Across the State Attend Milton Mcgregor’s Funeral

by Danielle Wallace

How will Milton McGregor be remembered?

“He was a beautiful man, beautiful. He showed loved to everyone,” says Mary Mullins.

For some, he leaves behind a legacy in Alabama, that not only includes his passion for the gaming industry, but also the many things that he has done for others.

“If he told you he was going to do something he did it. If he told you he was going to call you or whatever he said he was going to do he was a man of his word and he would do exactly what he told you he would do and he did s lot for my family and a lot for other peoples families,” says Lowry Rudder.

From elected officials to some that were his closest friends, people traveled from across the state to say their final goodbyes.

“We moved them up here and I stayed here for 30 years, I raised the girls,” says Dorothy Reynolds.

“We drove up from Dothan to come over here to the funeral and he’s just been a helping hand for everybody that ever knew him. If he found out you were in trouble, he would do it,” says Gene Rodgers.

Some also have special memories.

“I’ve had many dealings with and he had been to my home many times and he loved a cookie I made and he would always say “Ok, Mrs. Dean, where’s the cookie?” says Dean Waters.

Those are just a few reasons why people attending McGregor’s funeral say, he will be greatly missed.

“I’m just here to pay respects to Milton and be with his family so he’ll be a hard friend to replace,” says Rudder.

Following the funeral, McGregor was laid to rest at Greenwood Serenity Gardens. He passed away at 78-years-old.

McGregor is survived by his wife, two daughters and seven grandchildren.