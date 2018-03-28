Pine Hill Police Investigate Town’s First Murder of 2018

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A shooting in Pine Hill leaves one man dead and another man wanted by authorities for murder.

Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says 29 year old Carlos Smith died after being shot several times Monday afternoon.

It’s the first murder in the town in 2018.

Gailes says 25 year old Rogericas Denish is wanted for the shooting.

“He’s from Pine Hill, also lives in Huntsville, Alabama,” said Gailes.

“There is a warrant and a nationwide BOLO out for his arrest in hopes that he will turn himself in.”

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Rogericas Denish call Pine Hill Police at (334) 963-4351.