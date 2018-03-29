AEA Hearing Ends With No Decisions

by Danielle Wallace

A hearing involving Dr. Ed Richardson and the Alabama Education Association ends with no decisions, Thursday.

The AEA sued Richardson over the proposed sale of a Montgomery middle school to the town of Pike Road. The judge said today that circuit court has no jurisdiction in the case that is in the hands of the supreme court. People opposing the sale of Georgia Washington Middle school were also at the hearing.

“We came here today-for us just an act of precaution because we know that this court does not have jurisdiction and can not make any rulings in the case while the case is pending in supreme court,” says Theron Stokes,

Earlier this week, the Town of Pike Road said it had canceled it’s contract to purchase the school.