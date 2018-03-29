Gov. Ivey Proud of the Approval of the Education Trust Fund Budget

by Alabama News Network Staff

This morning, the Alabama State Senate gave final approval to the Education Trust Fund Budget. Governor Ivey released the following statement about the Senate’s action:

“I am proud to have put forward an Education Trust Fund Budget which represents the largest investment in education in a decade. As I have prioritized education, it makes me proud to see that this budget expands funding for our First-Class Pre-K program, higher education and other important initiatives. I appreciate the work of Budget Chairs Senator Arthur Orr and Representative Bill Poole in shepherding the budget and for joining with me in positively impacting education for all of Alabama’s children. To invest in education is to invest in our future, and I look forward to cementing that investment by signing this exceptional budget into law.”