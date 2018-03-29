House Speaker Ranks 2018 Session “Among the Most Successful in Recent Years”

by Alabama News Network Staff





Montgomery – Following the adjournment of the 2018 regular legislative session on Thursday, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) released the following statement:

“In terms of efficiency, cooperation, and significant legislation passed, the 2018 regular session should be considered among the most successful in recent years.

Because of conservative fiscal practices and a wise carryover of funds from the previous year, the General Fund budget, which is the largest since 2008, provides state employees with their first pay raise in a decade, begins to address critical needs in our prisons, and keeps the essential functions of government moving forward.

Our $6.6 billion Education Trust Fund budget rewards educators with a generous but affordable pay raise, offers healthy increases at all levels of public education, and further expands Alabama’s nationally-recognized ‘First Class’ pre-kindergarten program.

Important bills that address Alabama’s opioid addiction crisis, provide working families with only the second state.income tax cut in 86 years, and bring a new layer of protection and security to school classrooms were passed.

I am most proud that the partisan discord and floor fighting that has plagued the House over the past several years was largely absent as our members worked cooperatively in the best interests of Alabamians.”