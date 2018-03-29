Pine Hill Murder Suspect Turns Himself in to Authorities

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The suspect in a Pine Hill murder investigation is behind bars tonight.

Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says 25 year old Rogericas Denish turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning.

She says Denish shot 29 year old Carlos Smith several times Monday afternoon and killed him.

Gailes says the charge against Denish has been upgraded to Capital Murder.

She says Denish is being held in the Wilcox County Jail without bond.