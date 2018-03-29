A Few Strong To Severe Storms This Evening

by Ben Lang

A line of rain and storms continues an eastward march this evening. So far we’ve been severe weather free, but isolated, brief tornadoes and wind gusts in excess of 58 mph are both possibilities within the strongest storms through about 10PM tonight. After the leading edge of rain and storms moves through your area, the severe weather threat for you is over. Most of the rain will exit southeast Alabama by midnight tonight, and that will set up nice weather for the Easter weekend.

The sky clears late tonight through early Friday morning. By sunrise, most locations should be mostly clear. Temperatures start in the low to mid 50s, then warm to the low 70s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the mid 40s. Saturday and Easter Sunday look nice and sunny. Highs Saturday reach the mid to upper 70s, and near 80° Sunday.

Next week starts on a warm note with highs in the low 80s Monday. The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday through Wednesday with the approach of our next frontal boundary. That rain should clear Thursday with highs in the mid 70s (right on par with our seasonal normal).