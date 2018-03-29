“That’s My Child” holds Cops vs Kids Basketball Game

by Ellis Eskew





It’s a friendly competition hanging out and shooting hoops.

But this game is cops versus kids.

And it’s about a lot more than just a game.

“We just wanted to bridge the gap. You know, you always hear so much about police officers doing this to young guys and most of our young guys are kind of afraid of the police, so we just wanted to show them that they are their friends, ” said ‘That’s My Child” founder Charles Lee.

Chief Ernest Finley was also at the event speaking to the youth.

He says he was glad to have the police department partner with “That’s my Child.”

“It’s about trying to make their lives better. And sometimes that little free play that we have here will build relationships, will lead into schools, will lead into their homes in a positive light,” said Finley.

As for the friendly competition, it was a hard fought game with the cops coming out on top.

“It was stressful, man. You see how big they is out there? You see how little I am! But it was fun out there, it was still fun,” said youth player Al’drean Harris.

And they would like to see those cops again….

“We want a rematch, we want a rematch. But when we come back, we’re going to be better and work as a team. But we got them next time, though,” said youth player Dejuan Blackmon.

At the end of the night, they say it was time well spent.

“They won’t be scared of police officers when they see them. They see police in a different light, having fun, interacting with the youth. I really think this is a great experience,” said parent Stephanie Massengill.

And maybe they found some new friends….

“They regular people just like us anyway. But it feel like we probably can talk to them more cause I see ain’t nothing wrong with them. They can play basketball better than me, so…” said Harris with a smile.

For more information on “That’s My Child,” click here.