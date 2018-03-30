“Eggcellent” Easter Weekend Forecast

by Ben Lang

The rain and storms of yesterday are long gone, and now we can enjoy very nice weather over the Easter weekend. Our nights will be seasonably cool starting tonight, with lows in the lower to mid 40s. The clear sky and relatively dry air helps us warm quickly Saturday. By the afternoon we’ll see temperatures in the mid 70s. Saturday night looks clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday should be a touch warmer thanks to the return of a southerly wind. Highs reach the low 80s with sunshine from start to finish.

The start of the work-week looks good with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s Monday. Our next storm system approaches Tuesday afternoon. We’ll have at least a chance for showers by the afternoon/evening. A good soaking of rain and storms is likely Wednesday as a front pushes through the state. Thursday looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. Another storm system approaches next weekend providing a chance for rain/storms Friday and Saturday.