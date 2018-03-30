Family-Friendly Movies, Events Welcomed

by Ellis Eskew





It’s time again for “Movies on the Green” at The Shoppes at EastChase and everyone is invited.

“They can bring blankets. They can pick up pizza from Pies and Pints. Which ‘Wich? has sandwiches, family packs from Zoe’s. Or they can visit one of our food trucks that we have on site, bring in food and enjoy the evening with your family,” said Marketing Manager Suzanna Wasserman.

And many of them did bring the family. Just ask the Bowdens.

“We’ve got the whole family here. We’ve got the 4 kids. She is 3 weeks old. We are having dinner, having some awesome barbecue and we had facepainting,” said Chris Bowden.

Parents we talked to say events like this in Montgomery are important.

“I feel like it honestly shows a little bit of growth in Montgomery as far as family outings. I know I’ve been here for seven years and Montgomery has been struggling a little bit to get family oriented in the city, so we are used to everything being downtown at the riverfront since they revamped it. So it’s good to have some stuff out here in EastChase that we can do,” said Corey Smith.

For more information on the Movies on the Green, click here.