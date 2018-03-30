Good Friday, Great Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

GOOD FRIDAY THROUGH EASTER SUNDAY: The sky becomes sunny today with a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and the Easter weekend looks very nice. Saturday will feature ample sunshine with a high in the mid 70s, and Sunday will be mild and dry; the sky will be partly sunny with a high back in the close to 80°.

FIRST WEEK OF APRIL: Monday and Tuesday look relatively dry, but there could be a few showers across the Tennessee Valley of Alabama. By midweek the front will bring a risk of showers and the chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorms, will increase statewide for the latter half of the week. But, model inconsistency is not good and the forecast confidence for late next week is low at this point.

Have a great day!

Ryan