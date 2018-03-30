Montgomery Artist is Internationally Collected

But only now is there a gravestone in his honor.
Tim Lennox,
Posted:

by Tim Lennox


Bill Traylor was born into slavery at a Lowndes County Plantation. Long after the Civil War he moved to Montgomery and–at age 70–started drawing on found piece of paper and cardboard.  He died in 1949, leaving behind a thousand works of art.

Everyone in the art world knows Bill Traylor’s name now, but in the decades before his death people would pay him just a few cents for his artwork, mostly to help him rather than for the art itself.

This week his family joined church members and art lovers to dedicate a gravestone in the cemetery where they believe he was buried, at Mt. Moriah AME Church.

He’s so popular now that The Smithsonian will exhibit his work in September.

Related Posts

Time Running Out For Gun And School Safety Bills
Noon Update: Strong Storms Possible Later Today
CSX Changes
Medical Breakthroughs