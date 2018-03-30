Montgomery Artist is Internationally Collected

But only now is there a gravestone in his honor.

by Tim Lennox





Bill Traylor was born into slavery at a Lowndes County Plantation. Long after the Civil War he moved to Montgomery and–at age 70–started drawing on found piece of paper and cardboard. He died in 1949, leaving behind a thousand works of art.

Everyone in the art world knows Bill Traylor’s name now, but in the decades before his death people would pay him just a few cents for his artwork, mostly to help him rather than for the art itself.

This week his family joined church members and art lovers to dedicate a gravestone in the cemetery where they believe he was buried, at Mt. Moriah AME Church.

He’s so popular now that The Smithsonian will exhibit his work in September.