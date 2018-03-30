Sewell Talks Crime & Gun Violence in Selma

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in Selma today pledging her support in the local effort to fight crime and gun violence.

At a press conference with Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Sewell said communities need access to federal resources to effectively fight what she called a crime epidemic.

She called on residents to get involved, and join law enforcement in the fight against crime.

She said a city’s crime rate is a major factor in attracting industry.

“They look at the education level, they look at the crime and they look at the healthcare. Those are the three areas that bring in industry. So, when we fight crime in Selma we’re helping to bring industry and economic development to Selma,” said Sewell.

Congresswoman Sewell is in her fourth term in office serving the 7th Congressional District.