Hundreds Turn Out for Annual Easter Eggstravaganza KidsFest

by George McDonald





Hundreds of kids turned out for the 2nd Annual Riverfront Easter Eggstravaganza Kids Fest at Riverfront Park Saturday in Montgomery.

The event featured an Easter egg hunt, food, games, face painting and other fun activities.

A live deejay kept the event festive.

The Montgomery Zoo was on hand at the event with their Zoo-2-Go.

“I think its a great way for the zoo to share our animals with the public,” said Valerie Castanza.

“These are great activities for all of the citizens of the city to come out and get together and enjoy the beautiful weather.”

The event was sponsored by the city of Montgomery.