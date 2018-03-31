An Eggcellent Easter Forecast

by Ben Lang

It was a warm, sunny and dry Saturday. High temperatures reached the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool again. Low temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Easter Sunday looks very nice. After a cool morning, temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees during the afternoon with a sunny sky from start to finish.

We may see a few clouds roll in Sunday night and Monday, but it still looks like a mostly clear/mostly sunny start to the work week. Highs Monday will reach the low to mid 80s. Some showers are possible Tuesday, but more widespread rain and storms are likely late Tuesday night and Wednesday with a front pushing through the state. The rain should be gone Thursday with the return of a mostly sunny sky. The next front heads our way late Friday/Saturday, providing another good chance for rain those days. That system should exit Sunday, and for now our forecast calls for a mostly sunny sky with a high near 70.