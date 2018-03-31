Fire Destroys Part of Auto-Part plant In Prattville

no injuries at Kasai plant

by Tim Lennox

Firefighters were busy in Prattville today when fire broke out at a big auto parts plant about 2:30. Heavy smoke was visible in the sky from miles away. It took an all out effort by the prattville fire department to contain the blaze.

Normally a shift of workers would have been in the Kasai plant but it was closed for the Easter weekend. Major Bill Gillespie tells us there were no injuries and that one part of the plant was heavily damaged. No immediate cause, but investigators are on the job. No word so far on when the plant will be in operations again.