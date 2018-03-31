Retire in Montgomery? Birmingham? One study says YES!

A new study ranks several Alabama cities as best cheap retirement locations.

by Tim Lennox





There’s a report out ranking the top 150 cities in America based on how good they are as a place to retire—and Montogmery and two other Alabama cities are in the top 20.

The website “go banking rates” used a number of factors to rank the cities.

1—Birmingham

2—Detroit

3—Jackson, MS

4—Memphis

5—Toledo

6–Brownsville, TX

7—Augusta, GA

8—Cleveland

9—Akron, OH

10—Montgomery

20—Mobile

In addition to cost of living, the study factored in housing, transportation, groceries, utilities and healthcare.

Read the report HERE.